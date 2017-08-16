The Essential Phone will finally ship next week

After a long delay since the Essential Phone was originally announced, it seems that it will finally be ready to ship next week.

Essential is now sending out emails to those who have registered interest in the device stating that their unit will ship in 7 days.

Great news, your phone has been built! We now just need your payment details and we will ship within 7 days. If you would like to change the items in your reservation prior to checking out, please contact our support team at [email protected] If you reserved an Essential 360 Camera, you will receive a separate email as soon as it’s ready to be shipped. Your Essential Phone is unlocked, future-proof, and designed around you. For a limited time, we’ve also made it easy for you to get the phone for as low as $29.13 per month.

The device was initially supposed to launch in Summer but that came and went. Andy Ruben has been open about the reasons for the delay citing issues with certification. It seems that whatever issues were originally impacting the launch of the device have now been settled and the first batch is ready to ship.

Essential also revealed that its phone would be sold unlocked on Amazon and Best Buy as well as its website. The unlocked model retails for $699 but you can also grab a payment plan starting at $29.13 directly from Essential.

Are you excited about the Essential Phone? Drop us a comment below.