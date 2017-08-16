Tip: How to speed up your Moto Z Force

The Moto Z Force was a great device for those looking for something hard wearing and with a bit of protection that doesn’t sacrifice cosmetic appeal. However, the device isn’t as young as it once was and with apps getting more resource demanding, you could find the Moto Z Force to be slowing down. Luckily there is a hidden feature that you can change that will instantly speed up your device.

This tip will help speed up your Moto Z Force and help reduce the impact of the aging processor and resource hungry apps, as well as the lower processing power in the device. The best bit is there’s nothing extra to install or tons of settings to change, just a simple case of changing a setting with developer options enabled.

The little hack revolves around the animations applied to transitioning between windows and turning the device on or off. By simply turning this off, it contributes to making the device seem extremely snappy and fast by reducing the delay applied to the animation.

First, you’ll need to enable the Developer Options hidden menu. To do this, go into Settings -> About Device and scroll down to “Build Number”. Now, tap on “Build Number” five times and you’ll see a notification saying that “Developer mode has been enabled”.

With that hidden menu now enabled, we can head on into it to begin fastening up our Moto Z Force.

Head on in to Developer Options in Settings. Scroll down to the Drawing section. Of interest here is the Window Animation Scale, Transition Animation Scale, and Animator Duration Scale. Click on them individually to change the scale.

You are able to turn the animations off completely, or set them to 0.5x (default is 1x) so the animations will be double speed for those who would like to retain them.

You’ll notice your Moto Z Force feels substantially quicker without any hacks that affect your software, warranty, or device battery life. Let us know your comments in the section below.