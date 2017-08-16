If you have a Google Home device around the house and you’d like to be among the first to try out new features, you should know you can now join the Google Home Preview Program.

Previously mentioned in an updated help page, the Google Home Preview Program now appears to be open for everyone. To check if the program is available for you, go to “Device settings” in your Home app. You should see a “Preview Program” option.

If you’re not seeing it, you might need to reboot your Google Home. You have to be on firmware 93937 in order to see the new option.

It’s worthy to note that this is a Preview Program and not a beta one which means the firmware and updates are the same quality as production version updates and not potentially infested with bugs. The whole purpose of the Preview Program is to give subscribers access to new features, device enhancement, and product fixes before public release.

“This is not “beta” software. Our intention is that Preview Program updates will be of the same quality as production version updates. You’re simply getting earlier access to new features before they’re released broadly.“

Google

Once you’ve enrolled in the Preview Program you’ll have to sit back and wait until Google decides it’s time to push a new update for the home speaker. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before this happens.