Check out these intriguing 3D case designs for the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

Want to give your Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ a makeover? Dutch accessory maker, Freshfiber just announced a new lineup of phone cases called Full Color Textural which makes use of high definition 3D color technology to create an intriguing aesthetic.

The new Freshfiber cases take inspiration from the natural world with their high depth textures and rich colors. What’s more, customers can personalize their phone cases even more by adding a text, a favorite quote, wish or logo on the back or sides of the case.

All cases in the Full Color Textural lineup offer shock, bump and scratch protection, but also act as style boosters.

Interested parties have a variety of case options to choose from including Anemone, Dragonstone (for Game of Thrones fans), Geo, Glacier, Tide and Kaleido.

Each of these cases (either for the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+) costs €32,99 ($38). If you want Freshfiber to add a text for further personalization, you’ll have to pay €42.99 ($50).

The company ships from the Netherlands worldwide and we’re told the custom-made accessories will arrive at your doorsteps within 2 weeks of placing an order.

We should note the Full Color Textural cases are also compatible with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.