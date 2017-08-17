Essential Phone pre-orders begin today from Sprint

The moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here – the Essential Phone is up for pre-order through the exclusive US carrier Sprint.

Multiple delays have seen the estimated shipping date earlier in the Summer come and go. Andy Ruben was very vocal and transparent on Twitter about the delay and only yesterday confirmed units would begin shipping next week.

Customers who wish to be among the first to get Essential Phone can pre-order it in black at www.sprint.com/essential beginning on August 17. It will be available in white at a later date. Full retail availability in expected within a few weeks.

“Essential Products was created to realize our vision for a 21st century consumer technology company,” said Andy Rubin, founder of Essential. “Essential Phone and Essential 360° Camera are the first of many products designed around the consumer that embody our commitment to premium craftsmanship and cutting edge innovation. Live streaming Essential 360° video is the kind of unique experience and functionality that is a perfect use of Sprint’s national high speed data network.”

The Essential PH-1 features a 5.71-inch display at 1312 x 2560 enclosed in a bezel-less display. With 4GB or RAM, 13MP camera, Snapdragon 835 processor, and a 3040mAh battery, it’s shaping up to be an awesome device.

For a limited time, you can get 50 percent off Essential Phone and pay just $14.58 per month with $0 down with 18 Sprint Flex Lease payments – that is a savings of more than $260. If you want to keep the phone at the end of your lease, you’ll have to pay the remaining balance for the phone’s full price — $700. Plus, you can also get the Essential 360° Camera for just $199.99 or $16.67 per month for 12 months with Installment Billing.

Head on over to www.sprint.com/essential or the official Essential website to pre-order your device now in black.