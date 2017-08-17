Master & Dynamic promo: All headphone orders receive free ME03 Earphones ($159 value)

Premier audio brand Master & Dynamic is currently offering a limited time promotion which should certainly appeal to those of you looking for new headphones. Available now through Labor Day (September 4) is a back-to-school BOGO deal for anyone who orders some new cans.

Master & Dynamic, in conjunctions with Audible, is throwing in a set of complimentary ME03 Earphones (black metal/black rubber) and two downloadable Audible books for each pair of headphones purchased. The offer is valid with the purchase of any MW60, MW50, MH40, or MH30 headphones.

How to get the deal

Head to Master & Dynamic’s website and put the MW60, MW50, MH40 or MH30 headphones in your shopping cart. Upon doing so a pair of black metal / black rubber ME03 Earphones will be added to your cart at checkout. These will be included at no cost. As part of your order confirmation email, you’ll be given two Audible Book URLs.