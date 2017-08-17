Never lose an important file again: Data Rescue 4 for Windows is just $49 (Deal of the Day)

You screwed up. After not backing up your files to the cloud or storing them in a secondary place, your hard drive went and failed. Now what? Do you kiss your precious memories, media, and important documents goodbye? Probably. Next time get out in front of the problem; next time make sure your files are backed up regularly.

In the event you or someone you know has run into a problem with a hard drive, we recommend trying to recover your data with a program like Data Rescue 4. As our Deal of the Day it helps you recover files from crashed, corrupt, or non-mounting drives.

Features

Works on all hard drives even if they fail to or only partially mount

Recovers data from up to 5 drives

Recovers crashed, corrupted & non-mounting hard drives

Simplifies data recovery after a crash w/ Bootwell

Recovers damaged & missing files

Clones an exact copy of your hard drive for quicker recovery

Recovers digital pictures from your camera even after it’s been erased or reformatted

Supports data recovery from NTFS-based Boot Camp Partitions

Where to Buy

Normally priced $79 for a license, we’re offering it to our readers for only $49, a savings of $30, or 37% off. Available for both Windows and Mac platforms, you’ll have your files recovered by dinner!

