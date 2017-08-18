E FUN and NOOK now offer free reading material on Nextbook tablets

Unlock the free library on your Nextbook tablet from the NOOK Reading app

Consumer mobile electronics designer, E FUN announced this week it has partnered up with Barnes&Nobles in order to provide owners of the Nextbook Ares 8A, Ares 10A and Ares 11A with free reading materials.

Users will have to access the pre-installed NOOK Reading app on their device and set up a NOOK account in order to start reading publications such as WeightWatchers, Men’s Health, Shape, Reader’s Digest, Rachel Ray every day and Better Homes & Gardens.

The offer expires on September 30, so if you too are holding on to one of these tablets you best head on over to the NOOK Reading app and create your own NOOK account.

For those of you who don’t remember, let us refresh your memory about the specs these tablets bring to the table:

Nextbook Ares 8A

• 8-inch IPS display with 1280 x 800 resolution

• Quad-core Intel Atom clocked at 1.92GHz

• 1GB of RAM

• 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB)

• 2MP/0.3MP camera combo

• Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Nextbook Ares 10A

• 10-inch IPS display with 1280 x 800 resolution

• Quad-core Intel Atom Z8350 clocked at 1.92GHz

• 1GB of RAM

• 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB)

• 2MP/2MP camera combo

• Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Nextbook Ares 11A

• 11.6-inch IPS display with 1366 x 768 resolution

• Quad-core Intel Atom Z8350 clocked at 1.92GHz

• 2GB of RAM

• 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB)

• 2MP/2MP camera combo

• Android 6.0 Marshmallow

• Backlit keyboard with two standard 2.0 USB ports

You can grab any of them from the Nextbook website (via Walmart).