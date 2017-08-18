Google using the eclipse to launch Android O

Google thinks the eclipse is a pretty big deal, so much so that the company is using the event to launch the next version of Android O.

At 2:40PM ET August 21st at an event in New York City, Google will show off Android O and finally reveal the name of the latest version of the OS.

The naming for Android O has gravitated towards the traditional sweet dessert items as has been the case with previous versions. However, some suggest that Android O may see Google transition away from the standard with something a little different.

Worth noting that the Eclipse page on Google’s website does say “Android O is touching down to earth with the total solar eclipse, bringing some super (sweet) new powers!” Read into that however you like. What’s clear is that we really have no idea of the name for Android O or if this is just one big troll.

Whatever Google has in store for us on August 21st has me super excited and I cannot wait.

What do you think Google will name Android O? Final bets on the table…