Google’s Instant Apps are now supported on over 500 million Android devices

Back in May, Google opened up Instant Apps for all developers. Instant Apps, which were introduced during last year’s Google I/O 2017, allow people to use apps on their Android devices without installation.

They’re basically smaller subsets of your app that allow single pages or features of the app to be downloaded and accessed on demand. And ever since their launch these lightweight versions have attracted more and more tablet and smartphone users.

Case in point, Google this week announced that more than 500 million Android users now have access to Instant Apps across in markets where Google Play is available.

The Alphabet-owned company noted in an official blog post that a number of companies have already started to see the positive effect of Instant Apps.

For example, video platform Vimeo increased session duration by 130% thanks to their Instant app, while Jet, a shopping service saw its conversation rate increase with 127%.

Other app developers who jumped on board with Google’s Instant Apps initiative and thrived are the NYTimes with its Crosswords app which provides users with crossword puzzles as printed in the New York Times daily newspaper, dotloop which is a real estate transaction platform which facilitates connections between real estate professionals and home buyers/sellers, as well as Onefootball, a Berlin-based startup whose app delivers news, live fixtures, results, tables and stats and Realtor.com – a leading online real estate portal.

Are you using any Instant Apps yourself? If so, let us know in the comment section below.