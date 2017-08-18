YouTube TV is now available in 14 more cities across the US

YouTube TV – Google’s live TV service that lets users access live and recorded content from major networks typically found on cable – is expanding its availability to include 14 more markets in the US.

Previously available in several areas in the US including Los Angeles and NYC, YouTube TV is now live for users in Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati and more (here’s the complete list of covered areas).

Google’s live TV streaming service – which costs $35/month to subscribe – also adds national news network Newsy, as well as the Tennis Channel and Boston’s NESN to its portfolio of 50+ existing channels. On top of that, Google plans to add My TV and CW networks in select markets in the near future.

Unlike the competition, YouTube TV focuses on providing access to major broadcast stations like ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX.

Part of the growing number of options now available for cord cutters, YouTube TV is now available to half of the households in the US.

The service competes with the likes of AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Hulu’s Live TV, the PlayStation Vue and Sling TV, as it streams on-demand TV over the internet on TVs, as well as phones and computers – no contracts involved.

Google’s live streaming service officially launched on April 5 in five cities: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. A few months later, Google is expanding its availability at full force.