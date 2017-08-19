Get a OnePlus 5 for $453 RIGHT NOW from TomTop

This is NOT a drill, Android Guys. Get a US version OnePlus 5 (6/64GB RAM/ROM) for $453 shipped when you use coupon code LSRONEPLUSA at checkout on TomTop. OnePlus may not have completely blown us away with its latest and greatest, but the OnePlus 5 is still a helluva deal, and when you can find it cheaper than retail, I recommend you jump on it.

It may only be $25 off the retail price, but hey – a deal is a deal is a deal (for those of you counting at home, that’s a double – perhaps triple – tautology). That coupon code should be available ’til the end of August, so while you have some time, I wouldn’t wait!