Get a OnePlus 5 for $453 RIGHT NOW from TomTop

By
TomTop
-

This is NOT a drill, Android Guys. Get a US version OnePlus 5 (6/64GB RAM/ROM) for $453 shipped when you use coupon code LSRONEPLUSA at checkout on TomTop. OnePlus may not have completely blown us away with its latest and greatest, but the OnePlus 5 is still a helluva deal, and when you can find it cheaper than retail, I recommend you jump on it.

It may only be $25 off the retail price, but hey – a deal is a deal is a deal (for those of you counting at home, that’s a double – perhaps triple – tautology). That coupon code should be available ’til the end of August, so while you have some time, I wouldn’t wait!

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.

VIATomTop
Sponsored posts from www.TomTop.com. Posts made from this account are sponsored and may not represent the views of AndroidGuys.com. To submit any questions, comments, or concerns, please email [email protected]

