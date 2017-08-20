BluBoo might have something unique in the works (Sponsored)

BluBoo is probably not a name you’ve heard before – it’s a Chinese smartphone manufacturer that has made a bit of a name for itself recently with its attempt to replicate the functionality and screen of the Galaxy S8 at a fraction of the cost. Thus far, it appears to have been successful with the BluBoo S8. But the folks at BluBoo aren’t satisfied with just doing what’s already been done – they want to do something new.

Enter the BluBoo S2, a concept-phone with wall-to-wall Bezel-less display and four – yes, four – cameras.

Details on internal specifications are scarce, but it would feature a 6.1″ screen that’s bezel-less on three sides with a 18:9 aspect ratio, for a 91.6% screen-to-body ratio. This screen would feature an optical on-screen fingerprint sensor. In addition, the S2 would also feature two dual cameras – two on the front, and two on the back. Both would utilize Sony lenses, the front being a 13/8MP combo and the back, 16/8MP. Little else is known at this time, but as you can see from the picture above, it’s quite a striking concept. Stay up to date on BluBoo’s website, or by staying tuned with us. ‘Til next time, Android Guys.