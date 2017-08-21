Android 8.0 officially launches as Oreo

The wait is finally over for the mystery of the next name for Android O. Google has officially announced that Android O is to be called Android Oreo.

With many different options being considered over the past few months and a number of Google teases, it seems the company have settled on the option that seemed most likely, probably securing a nice brand deal in the process.

Google previously teamed up for a brand deal for Android KitKat to raise some awareness of the Android operating system. Oreo marks a similar opportunity and is the natural and most likely name for Android 8.0.

Google also unveiled a superhero-themed statue for Android Oreo complete with a mascot and capes as it does with every version of Android.

Android Oreo is available today via AOSP with OTA’s hitting Pixel and Nexus devices following carrier testing.