Android 8.0 is here and it is as sweet as ever. With new upgrades and under-the-hood fixes, it promises to be a fantastic upgrade. We’re excited to see how the floating picture-in-picture and grouped notifications change how we use our phones on a day-to-day basis. While it’s a given that the newest flavor of Android will hit the most recent Pixel and Nexus devices, pretty much everything else is a mystery. We’ve reached out to a number of phone manufacturers to see what their plans are. The list below is a combination of official responses and information we’ve picked up along the way.

We’ll continue updating this list as more devices are confirmed to get the update.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry hasn’t released many Android devices yet, but its most important and up-to-date device, the BlackBerry KeyOne is confirmed to get Android Oreo. We’ve yet to get any word on the Priv, DTEK50 or DTEK60.

Confirmed: BlackBerry KEYOne

Blu

Blu makes cheaper devices that generally don’t get OS updates. In the rare occasion that they do, they’re delayed by a significant amount. Blu reached out to let us know that if any of its devices did receive the Oreo update, it would be at least February 2018 before we see it.

Google

You can already flash Android Oreo on one of your Pixel or Nexus devices. Head on over to the Android System Image page and flash the image but be aware, flashing the image will wipe your device. If you don’t want to lose your data, you can wait on the Over the Air update that should be coming soon.

Confirmed: Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X

HTC

HTC has been pretty decent about quick and long-term updates in the past. However, the company has lost money for seven straight quarters so you have to wonder how much capital it is going to invest in updates to older phones. We expect to see updates for the flagship and midtier lineup from the last 12 months.

None Expected: HTC U 11, HTC U Ultra, HTC U Play, HTC Desire 10 Pro, HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle, HTC 10 Evo, HTC 10

Huawei

We know that the Huawei-made Nexus 6P will get the Android Oreo update, but nothing is confirmed beyond that. We reached out to Huawei and we’re awaiting a response but we expect to see most of Huawei’s most popular devices from the last year updated to Android 8.0 eventually.

None Expected: Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Lite, Huawei P10 Plus, Honor 9, Honor 8 Lite, Honor 8 Plus, Huawei Mate 9 Porsche, Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei Nexus 6P

LeEco

LeEco hasn’t gotten much press since hitting the pause button last year. We’re not expecting to see updates for the devices it released in the last 12-24 months.

Lenovo

Lenovo has been a bit of a mystery since it acquired Motorola. We’ve reached out for comment on updates going forward but we don’t expect many devices, if any, to get the update.

None Expected : Lenovo Zuk Edge

Possible: Lenovo Zuk Z2, Lenovo Zuk Z2 Plus, Lenovo Zuk Z2 Pro

LG

LG has been fantastic about updating older devices to current software and we don’t expect that to stop. Most, if not all, devices released since the LG V10 should be updated to Android Oreo at some point.

None Expected : LG G6, LG V20, LG V30, LG G5, LG V10, LG Q8, LG Nexus 5X, LG Q6, LG X Venture, LG Pad IV 8.0

Possible: LG G4

Motorola

A large part of why people are interested in Motorola’s devices is the near-stock experience. This helps Moto roll out quick updates to its entire lineup. We’re expecting to see pretty much everything released in the last 18 months updated to Oreo.

None Expected: Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5, Moto G4 Plus, Moto G4

Nexbit

Nextbit’s only phone, the Robin, will not receive the Android Oreo update.

OnePlus

OnePlus has gotten a black eye around software updates after not supporting the OnePlus One, Two, or X for very long, but we’re expecting to see fairly quick updates for the OnePlus 5, 3, and 3T.

: None Expected: OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3

Samsung

Samsung has a reputation for extremely slow updates, but it’s probably just because they are trying to support so many phones. Samsung puts out more phones than anyone and more software updates than anyone else too. Most of the phones released in 2017 and the second half of 2016 should receive the Android Oreo update.

: None Expected: Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Samsung Galaxy A3, Samsung Galaxy A5, Samsung Galaxy A7, Samsung Galaxy A8, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016), Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Samsung Galaxy Note FE

Sony

Sony, like Motorola, has a pretty light skin ontop of Android which makes it pretty easy to update. Most of the devices released in the last 18 months or longer should see the Android Oreo update.

None Expected: Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZS, Sony Xperia XA1, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia XA, Sony Xperia X Performance, Sony Xperia Z5 Premium, Sony Xperia Sony Xperia Z5, Sony Xperia X, Sony Xperia X Compact

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s MIUI skin is so heavy that you could get the Android Oreo update and not realize it. We do expect to see Android Oreo eventually on a lot of device but not for a while.