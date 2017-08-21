Gear Up: Anker helps keep your devices charged no matter where you are!

In today’s world, we almost always have to compromise with one aspect of our smartphones – battery life. This means that you’ll need to keep a charger near you almost all the time, or you’ll be left in the dark until you’re able to make it back home.

Luckily, there are plenty of options available on the market that will help you get your smartphone battery through the day. Anker is one company that is increasing in popularity to the point that its products can be found in the likes of your local Walmart, MicroCenter or Best Buy.

Today, we’re going to take a look at an array of charging products designed to keep you going, regardless of where you are.

Anker Quick Charge Combo

Starting off with the portable option, as it’s likely the most important, the Anker Quick Charge Combo Bundle comes with everything you need to keep your smartphone charged on the go. Found inside the bundle are the following products:

Naturally, it’s unlikely that you’ll make use of the PowerLine MicroUSB charging cable, but chances are that you already have a spare USB Type-C cable lying around that you can throw in the case. This bundle makes sure that you can leave everything in the car, save for the PowerCore+, and won’t have to worry about being left without a charge.

Anker PowerCore+ 10050

Starting with the PowerCore+, we’re looking at a 10,050mAh portable charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities. This means that you won’t have to worry about slow-charging your device, and will likely get your battery back to normal within minutes.

Additionally, the PowerCore+ features Anker’s PowerIQ technology which makes sure that your device won’t be overcharged. PowerIQ automatically identifies which device is being plugged in, so that the optimal charging speed is provided.

Finally, when it’s time to recharge the PowerCore+, you’ll be able to use the provided microUSB cable to get your portable charger back to normal in just a couple of hours. In my testing, I was able to recharge the PowerCore+ in as little as 3 hours when it was completely depleted.

The PowerCore+ is an excellent option for anyone looking to keep their devices charged on the go, without carrying something too unwieldy in their pocket or purse.

Anker PowerDrive+ 1

Moving onto the Anker PowerDrive+ 1, this one of the best car chargers that you can find on the market today. The PowerDrive+ comes with Quick Charge 2.0 capabilities in tow, making it possible for you to juice up your phone rather quickly while navigating to your next adventure.

As is the case with the PowerCore+, the PowerDrive+ also features Anker’s PowerIQ technology, ensuring that you’ll never overcharge your device. This is really a great feature, especially considering how finicky other car chargers can be.

Now, we know there are other options on the market which offer USB Type-C to Type-C charging, but that’s not the case here. Instead, Anker opted to stick with the traditional USB Type-A port, allowing you to charge a plethora of devices, without worrying about making sure you snagged the right cable.

Anker USB Turbo Charger

The final product included in the Anker Quick Charge bundle is the USB Turbo Wall Charger. Unlike the other products included in the bundle, this wall charger is not rated for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 capabilities. However, you won’t have to worry too much about this still not

However, you won’t have to worry too much about this not being able to charge your phones quickly, as it is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0. On the brick itself, you’ll find Anker’s branding, along with the Quick Charge 2.0 branding.

On the rear of the brick, you’ll find your USB Type-A port, and on the side with the Anker branding is an LED indicator to let you know when everything is kosher. Finally, on the bottom of the charger, you’ll find some more information, including the model number, and Input/Output charging speeds.

This is another great inclusion in this bundle, as it will still make sure that your PowerCore+ portable charger gets recharged to keep you going

Conclusion

The Anker Quick Charge Combo Bundle has been a welcome addition to my travel bag, as the accompanying carrying case ensures everything is secure and not rattling around. Plus, the carrying case includes elastic loops so that there’s a home for each of the aforementioned products.

This bundle is a must have for anyone who travels frequently, as it’s compact enough for you to throw in your computer bag or suitcase. Plus, it won’t break the bank and you can pick it up via the button below!

Buy the Anker Quick Charge Combo Bundle!