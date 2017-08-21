AT&T introduces the Primetime entertainment tablet for $199.99

AT&T this Monday unveiled an exclusive tablet baptized Primetime which has been designed for entertainment.

Customers will be able to pick it up starting this Friday from AT&T online or brick and mortar stores for $10/month for 20 months or $29.99 with a two-year plan. The full retail price is $199.99.

AT&T Unlimited Plus and AT&T Unlimited Choice subscribers can add the tablet to their unlimited plan for an extra $20/month.

If you’re wondering about specs, the Primetime comes with a 10-inch fullHD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) and it’s fueled by a Snapdragon 625 processor working in combination with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (microSD card slot available to expand up to 128GB).

The slate also includes two 5-megapixel cameras, a large 9,070 mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Because it was designed for entertainment, the Primetime rocks dual front-facing speakers and Dolby audio sound. Thanks to the included TV mode, it can also provide quick access to entertainment apps such as DIRECTV from the home screen or lock screen, or simply by tapping the Quick Launch button

In the press release, AT&T highlights the Primetime is enterprise-ready meaning it supports secure and reliable connections, as well as on-device encryption.

Keep an eye out for it this Friday!