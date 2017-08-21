Bixby ready for global launch

If you have a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ then you may have noticed that a few updates have hit the devices overnight that update various elements of Bixby. There’s good reason for this as Samsung have begun to update the core of Bixby to get it ready for a global launch.

Bixby in its current form has only been available as a glorified news feed. Some lucky users in the U.S got an early access beta to test the functionality. To say Bixby is delayed is putting it lightly.

The wait could be coming to an end as Samsung are readying for a global launch of Bixby on 22nd August 2017. Sounds strangely familiar? Well, it should because that’s exactly 24 hours before the Note 8 launches. Coincidence? I think not.

We already know the Note 8 will have the same dedicated Bixby button the Galaxy S8 does so seems an appropriate checkpoint to ensure Samsung finished off the virtual assistant. We know it wasn’t ready for the S8 but there’s no way Samsung would launch another device without it being ready, especially with the same dedicated button showing the company are going all-in on Bixby.

Will it be worth the wait? We won’t have long until we find out.