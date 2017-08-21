T-Mobile has a new BOGO deal for the LG G6 and V20

T-Mobile invites you to take advantage of a "One for you, one for me" promo

The LG V30 launch event is just around the corner, but if you wouldn’t mind grabbing the LG G6 or LG V20, T-Mobile has a special promotion called “One for you, one for me” on these phones.

For a limited time, customers can grab the LG G6 or V20 on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. Once you add a new line, the carrier will throw in an additional LG G6 or LG 20 free after rebate.

Currently, the LG G6 is available with the carrier for $20 down and $20/month or for $500 outright. As for the LG V20, you can pick it up for $0 down and $20/month with a full retail price of $480.

So with the deal, you’ll be able to save up to $500, depending on which smartphone you choose to purchase.

After you’ve placed an order for either the LG G6 or LG V20, you will be required to register with T-Mobile’s Promotions Hub in order to receive your rebate in the form of a MasterCard loaded up with up to $500. Keep in mind it could take up to eight weeks for it to arrive.

In order to take advantage of the promotion, customers are invited to head out to the nearest T-Mobile brick and mortar store or go online to the carrier’s website.