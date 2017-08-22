1Voice Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones only $22.99 (Deal of the Day)

Wireless headphones and earbuds are some of our favorite accessories. Once we’ve become accustomed to cutting the literal cord, it’s hard to go back to something that’s physically tethered. To us, Bluetooth is the way to go.

About

As our Deal of the Day, the 1Voice Bluetooth On-ear Wireless Headphones deliver an audio experience that is crisp, immersive, and truly 100% wireless. With up to five hours of playback, you’ll have more than enough to get you to and from school a few days at a time. And, when it’s time to charge up, it’s only two hours!

Features

Play time of up to 5 hours gives you extended, nearly all day listening time

Built-in mic allows you to answer calls hands-free & on the go

Track & volume control gives you complete control over your music without grabbing your phone

Where to Buy

You can purchase the 1Voice Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones for only $22.99. Normally priced around $129, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a discount of 76% off!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!