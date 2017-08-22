Android 8.0 Oreo OTA now available for devices in the beta program

Google officially announced Android 8.0 Oreo a few hours ago and now the new software version has started rolling out to compatible devices.

We’re talking about the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C or Nexus Player that have been enrolled in the beta program. If you too own one of these devices, you should know the Android 8.0 Oreo OTA is available for download.

If you haven’t enrolled in the Android Beta Program until now don’t worry, you can easily do so now. Just visit the official Android Beta Program page, sign in with your Google account and click on “Enroll Device” to get your phone or tablet on board.

Some users initially reported the update failed to install on their Pixel devices running the Developer Preview 4, but since then Google fixed the issue so there’s nothing preventing you from installing the update on your Pixel if you want to.

Fixed now. We had a signing issue for beta users. — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) August 22, 2017

Android 8.0 Oreo arrives with a host of enhancements in tow. One of its key features is superior battery life. A new copy/paste feature and highlighting tool have also been added into Oreo, as well as a picture-in-picture mode for making multitasking easier and improved notifications.

