Bixby makes its global debut but still limited

We saw Samsung lining up the launch of Bixby only yesterday with updates to the core components of the virtual assistant. Today it seems that Samsung have finally pulled the trigger and updated the final component to mark the global release of Bixby.

Just in time for the Note 8 launch, Samsung have finally flipped the switch on Bixby. Owners of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ should find an update to the Bixby Home app in the Galaxy App Store that will enable the full capability of Bixby. The virtual assistant that was supposed to launch alongside the Galaxy S8 series is still only restricted to Korean or U.S English but there is a disclaimer that Samsung are working on supporting more languages.

On first run you’re taken through instructions on how to setup a trusted voice unlock phrase as well as a few examples of how to interact with certain apps.

I suspect we’ll see Bixby front and center of the Note 8 launch and possibly even more functionality unveiled.