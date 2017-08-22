How to watch the Galaxy Note 8 launch event

It’s less than 24 hours away.

With so many left wanting after the Note 7 issues, Samsung are ready to unveil the next Galaxy Note 8 that is set to redefine smartphones. You know Samsung are going all out for this one so here’s how to make sure you don’t miss the action in New York City for Samsung Unpacked.

Samsung is going to be livestreaming the event so all you have to do is bookmark this page and come back tomorrow, August 23, at 11:00 Eastern Time and it’ll be right here ready to watch.

Samsung Unpacked Note 8 launch times worldwide

UK 16:00 / U.S Western 08:00 / US Central 10:00 / Europe 17:00 / China 23:00 / India 20:30