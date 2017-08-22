LastPass beta gets support for Android Oreo’s auto-fill

Android Oreo was only officially announced yesterday but LastPass have been busy updating its app to take advantage of new features the latest version of Android brings.

Android 8.0 Oreo introduces a new AutoFill API that allows users to choose an auto fill manager app to store information, which as you can imagine is quite useful for a password app.

Developers need to make use of this API but LastPass have included the call to this new API in the latest beta version of the app to make entering passwords from the app even easier.

Autofill More than Passwords

Using LastPass on Android already makes you more secure and saves you time by automatically filling passwords in your browser or your favorite apps. Android Oreo’s Autofill lets us take it a step further – now we’ll be able to help you fill in more than just passwords. The Autofill framework lets LastPass recognize credit card forms and addresses as you come across them. If you’ve got that information stored in your vault, we’ll be able to safely fill it for you.

All of the info you have saved in LastPass, including credit card, address, and passwords will be available to fill in forms universally across Android. The feature is still in beta so there are a few apps where the auto fill doesn’t quite work but expect the list of unsupported apps to shorten very quickly as LastPass update the app.

You can opt in to the beta at https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.lastpass.lpandroid.