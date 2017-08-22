Save up to 35% on Xiaomi audio products with these coupon codes (Promoted Deals)

If you’re in the market for some high quality but low priced audio tech, you’ve come to the right place. You might know Xiaomi from the phones that it makes, but it does so much more. You can find Xiaomi battery banks, smart light bulbs, pens, soil testers, and pretty much anything else under the sun.

What’s great about Xiaomi is that it doesn’t try to gouge its customers for every last penny it can. It knows that if it makes high-quality products while charging very little for them, it’ll make a huge profit through the economics of scale. And to be truthful, that’s why its one of my favorite companies around right now.

Right now, Banggood is having a massive sale on Xiaomi headphones, earphones, and Bluetooth speakers. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the best deals and included some coupon codes to make them even better.

8. Original Xiaomi Piston Basic Edition In-ear Headset Earphone With Mic

  • Original Price: $13.61
  • Sale price: $5.99
  • Save an additional 35% with coupon code: 9ff72b
  • Product link

General Specification
  Brand  Xiaomi
  Model  Piston Basic Edition
  Color  Black, Silver, Blue, Purple, Pink
  Cable Length  1.25mm
  Wearing Type  In-ear Type
  Product Weight  14g
Technical Parameters
  Conectivity Interface  3.5mm audio jack
  Rated Power  5mW
  Jack  3.5mm
  Impedance  32ohm
  Frequency Response  20-20000Hz
  Microphone  Support

 

7. Original Xiaomi Hybrid Pro Three Drivers Graphene Earphone Headphone With Mic For iPhone Android

  • Original price: $25.99
  • Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: 205fa6
  • Product link

General Specification
  Brand Name  Xiaomi
  Model  QTEJ02JY
  Color  Silver
  Wearing Type  In-ear
 Cable Length (m)  1.25m
  Net Weight (g)  17g
Technical Parameters
  Microphone   Yes
  Wired Control   Support
  Plug Type  3.5mm
  Rated Power  5mW
  Receive Sensitivity  98dB
  Impedance   32Ω
  Frequency Response   20Hz-40kHz
  Execution Standard  Q/WMSX004-2016

 

6. Original Xiaomi Sport In-ear Earhooks Wireless Bluetooth Headset Earphone With Mic

  • Original price: $26.99
  • Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: fce616
  • Product link

General Specification
  Brand   Xiaomi
  Model   YDLYEJ01LM
  Color   Black, White
  Wearing Type   In-ear
  Net Weight (g)   17.8g
Technical Parameters
  Microphone   Yes
  Wired Control   Support
  Bluetooth Version   V4.1
  Support Protocol  HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP
  Transmission
Distance		   10M
  Charging Voltage   5V 200mA
  Battery Capacity   100mAh
  Charging Time   2h
  Talking Time (h)   Approx.7h
  MusicTime (h)   Approx.7h
  Standby Time (h)   Approx.280h

 

5. Original Xiaomi Square Box Ⅱ

  • Original price: $42.12
  • Sale price: $25.99
  • Save an additional 10% OFF with Coupon Code: dabe95
  • Product link

General Specification
  Brand Name   Xiaomi
  Product Name   Square Box Ⅱ
  Color   White
  Net Weight (g)   155g
  Dimensions (mm)   154.5mm*60mm*25.5mm
Technical Parameters
  Microphone   Yes
  Connectivity   3.5mm line-in, Bluetooth connection
  Bluetooth Version   V4.2
  Transmission
Distance		   ≤10m
  Support Audio
Protocol		   A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
  Output Power   2.5W*2
  Speaker Impedance   3Ω
  Frequency
Response		   100Hz-18kHz
  Frequency   2402MHz-2480MHz
  Battery Capacity   1200mAh
  Input Voltage   5V 1A
  Working Time (h)   About 10 hours (40% volume)

 

4. Original Xiaomi Aluminium Alloy Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

  • Original price: $28.50
  • Sale price: $12.49
  • Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: xmsp34
  • Product link

General Specification
  Brand Xiaomi
  Model XMY-X02YM
  Color Gray Gold Sliver
  Cable Length No Cable
  Wearing Type Speaker
  Product Weight (kg) 0.06kg
  Dimensions (cm/ inch) 5.2*5.2*2.5cm
Technical Parameters
  Connectivity Bluetoth
  Conectivity Interface Micro USB
  Battery 480mAh
  Output Power 2W
  SNR 53dB
  Impedance
  Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 4.0

 

3. Original Xiaomi Hybrid Dual Drivers Wired Control Earphone Headphone With Mic

  • Original price: $30.57
  • Sale price: $18.60
  • Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: 68a397
  • Product link

Basic Specification
 Brand Name  Xiaomi
 Model Number  QTER01JY
 Wired Control  Support
 Earphone Type  In-ear
 Microphone  Yes
 Impedance  32Ω
 Net Weight  14g
 Color  Silver
 Receive Sensitivity  101dB
 Rated Power  5mW
 Cable Length  1.25m
 Frequency Response  20-20,000Hz
 Execution Standard  GB/T 14471-2013
 Plug Type  3.5mm metal plated
Features:
1. Original Xiaomi in-ear hybrid dual driver earphones.
2. Dynamic and two balanced-armature drivers, for detailed sound.
3. More professional tuning mode with super fine and sophisticated design.
5. Come with 3 pairs of S / M / L size soft silicone eartips for comfortable wearing experience.
4. Cable control high SNR 58dB microphone, better noise cancellation for clear calling quality.
  Package  Included   1 x Original Xiaomi Hybrid Headphone
  3 x Earmuffs (XS/S/L)
  1 x  English Manual

 

2. Original Xiaomi Youth Version Mini Light Wireless Bluetooth Earphone Headphone

  • Original price: $19.79
  • Sale price: $12.99
  • Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: 6f186e
  • Product link

General Specification
  Brand Name  Xiaomi
  Model Number  LYEJ02LM
  Optional Color  Black, White
  Wearing Type  In-ear
  Net Weight (g)  6.5g
  Product Dimensions  5.7cm*1.1cm*2.4cm
Technical Parameters
  Microphone   Yes
  Bluetooth Version  V4.1
  Bluetooth Protocol  HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP
  Bluetooth Chip  CSR8610
  Transmission Distance  10m
  Charging Voltage  5V 200mA
  Battery Capacity  50mAh
  Charging Time (h)  2 hours
  Taking Time  3.5 hours
  Standby Time (h)  70 hours
  Function  Switching songs, adjust volume, reject, pause/play music, end/answer call, redial, multi-points, noise canceling

 

1. Original Xiaomi 1200mAh Black Square Portable Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker

  • Original Price: $21.99
  • Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: 6092c1
  • Product link

Basic Specification
 Brand Name  Xiaomi
 Compatible With  Most of Bluetooth mobile phone
 Bluetooth Version  4.0
 Effective Distance  10m
 Frequency Range  2.4GHz~2.48GHz
 Frequency Response  100Hz~20KHz
 Suport Audio Protocol  A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
 Outpot Power  1.8W X 2
 Music Playback Time  About 10 hours
 Impedance  4Ω
 Size  154.5 x 62 x 25.3mm
 Color  Black
Package Included: 
1 X Bluetooth Speaker
1 X Manual

 

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement of the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances, AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.

BangGood
Sponsored posts from www.BangGood.com. Posts made from this account are sponsored and may not represent the views of AndroidGuys.com. To submit any questions, comments, or concerns, please email [email protected]

