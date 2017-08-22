Save up to 35% on Xiaomi audio products with these coupon codes (Promoted Deals)

If you’re in the market for some high quality but low priced audio tech, you’ve come to the right place. You might know Xiaomi from the phones that it makes, but it does so much more. You can find Xiaomi battery banks, smart light bulbs, pens, soil testers, and pretty much anything else under the sun.
What’s great about Xiaomi is that it doesn’t try to gouge its customers for every last penny it can. It knows that if it makes high-quality products while charging very little for them, it’ll make a huge profit through the economics of scale. And to be truthful, that’s why its one of my favorite companies around right now.
Right now, Banggood is having a massive sale on Xiaomi headphones, earphones, and Bluetooth speakers. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the best deals and included some coupon codes to make them even better.
8. Original Xiaomi Piston Basic Edition In-ear Headset Earphone With Mic
- Original Price: $13.61
- Sale price: $5.99
- Save an additional 35% with coupon code: 9ff72b
- Product link
|General Specification
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Model
|Piston Basic Edition
|Color
|Black, Silver, Blue, Purple, Pink
|Cable Length
|1.25mm
|Wearing Type
|In-ear Type
|Product Weight
|14g
|Technical Parameters
|Conectivity Interface
|3.5mm audio jack
|Rated Power
|5mW
|Jack
|3.5mm
|Impedance
|32ohm
|Frequency Response
|20-20000Hz
|Microphone
|Support
7. Original Xiaomi Hybrid Pro Three Drivers Graphene Earphone Headphone With Mic For iPhone Android
- Original price: $25.99
- Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: 205fa6
- Product link
|General Specification
|Brand Name
|Xiaomi
|Model
|QTEJ02JY
|Color
|Silver
|Wearing Type
|In-ear
|Cable Length (m)
|1.25m
|Net Weight (g)
|17g
|Technical Parameters
|Microphone
|Yes
|Wired Control
|Support
|Plug Type
|3.5mm
|Rated Power
|5mW
|Receive Sensitivity
|98dB
|Impedance
|32Ω
|Frequency Response
|20Hz-40kHz
|Execution Standard
|Q/WMSX004-2016
6. Original Xiaomi Sport In-ear Earhooks Wireless Bluetooth Headset Earphone With Mic
- Original price: $26.99
- Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: fce616
- Product link
|General Specification
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Model
|YDLYEJ01LM
|Color
|Black, White
|Wearing Type
|In-ear
|Net Weight (g)
|17.8g
|Technical Parameters
|Microphone
|Yes
|Wired Control
|Support
|Bluetooth Version
|V4.1
|Support Protocol
|HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP
| Transmission
Distance
|10M
|Charging Voltage
|5V 200mA
|Battery Capacity
|100mAh
|Charging Time
|2h
|Talking Time (h)
|Approx.7h
|MusicTime (h)
|Approx.7h
|Standby Time (h)
|Approx.280h
5. Original Xiaomi Square Box Ⅱ
- Original price: $42.12
- Sale price: $25.99
- Save an additional 10% OFF with Coupon Code: dabe95
- Product link
|General Specification
|Brand Name
|Xiaomi
|Product Name
|Square Box Ⅱ
|Color
|White
|Net Weight (g)
|155g
|Dimensions (mm)
|154.5mm*60mm*25.5mm
|Technical Parameters
|Microphone
|Yes
|Connectivity
|3.5mm line-in, Bluetooth connection
|Bluetooth Version
|V4.2
| Transmission
Distance
|≤10m
| Support Audio
Protocol
|A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
|Output Power
|2.5W*2
|Speaker Impedance
|3Ω
| Frequency
Response
|100Hz-18kHz
|Frequency
|2402MHz-2480MHz
|Battery Capacity
|1200mAh
|Input Voltage
|5V 1A
|Working Time (h)
|About 10 hours (40% volume)
4. Original Xiaomi Aluminium Alloy Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker
- Original price: $28.50
- Sale price: $12.49
- Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: xmsp34
- Product link
|General Specification
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Model
|XMY-X02YM
|Color
|Gray Gold Sliver
|Cable Length
|No Cable
|Wearing Type
|Speaker
|Product Weight (kg)
|0.06kg
|Dimensions (cm/ inch)
|5.2*5.2*2.5cm
|Technical Parameters
|Connectivity
|Bluetoth
|Conectivity Interface
|Micro USB
|Battery
|480mAh
|Output Power
|2W
|SNR
|53dB
|Impedance
|4Ω
|Bluetooth Version
|Bluetooth 4.0
3. Original Xiaomi Hybrid Dual Drivers Wired Control Earphone Headphone With Mic
- Original price: $30.57
- Sale price: $18.60
- Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: 68a397
- Product link
|Basic Specification
|Brand Name
|Xiaomi
|Model Number
|QTER01JY
|Wired Control
|Support
|Earphone Type
|In-ear
|Microphone
|Yes
|Impedance
|32Ω
|Net Weight
|14g
|Color
|Silver
|Receive Sensitivity
|101dB
|Rated Power
|5mW
|Cable Length
|1.25m
|Frequency Response
|20-20,000Hz
|Execution Standard
|GB/T 14471-2013
|Plug Type
|3.5mm metal plated
|Features:
1. Original Xiaomi in-ear hybrid dual driver earphones.
2. Dynamic and two balanced-armature drivers, for detailed sound.
3. More professional tuning mode with super fine and sophisticated design.
5. Come with 3 pairs of S / M / L size soft silicone eartips for comfortable wearing experience.
4. Cable control high SNR 58dB microphone, better noise cancellation for clear calling quality.
|Package Included
|1 x Original Xiaomi Hybrid Headphone
|3 x Earmuffs (XS/S/L)
|1 x English Manual
2. Original Xiaomi Youth Version Mini Light Wireless Bluetooth Earphone Headphone
- Original price: $19.79
- Sale price: $12.99
- Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: 6f186e
- Product link
|General Specification
|Brand Name
|Xiaomi
|Model Number
|LYEJ02LM
|Optional Color
|Black, White
|Wearing Type
|In-ear
|Net Weight (g)
|6.5g
|Product Dimensions
|5.7cm*1.1cm*2.4cm
|Technical Parameters
|Microphone
|Yes
|Bluetooth Version
|V4.1
|Bluetooth Protocol
|HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP
|Bluetooth Chip
|CSR8610
|Transmission Distance
|10m
|Charging Voltage
|5V 200mA
|Battery Capacity
|50mAh
|Charging Time (h)
|2 hours
|Taking Time
|3.5 hours
|Standby Time (h)
|70 hours
|Function
|Switching songs, adjust volume, reject, pause/play music, end/answer call, redial, multi-points, noise canceling
1. Original Xiaomi 1200mAh Black Square Portable Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker
- Original Price: $21.99
- Save an additional 20% OFF with Coupon Code: 6092c1
- Product link
|Basic Specification
|Brand Name
|Xiaomi
|Compatible With
|Most of Bluetooth mobile phone
|Bluetooth Version
|4.0
|Effective Distance
|10m
|Frequency Range
|2.4GHz~2.48GHz
|Frequency Response
|100Hz~20KHz
|Suport Audio Protocol
|A2DP, AVRCP, HFP
|Outpot Power
|1.8W X 2
|Music Playback Time
|About 10 hours
|Impedance
|4Ω
|Size
|154.5 x 62 x 25.3mm
|Color
|Black
|Package Included:
1 X Bluetooth Speaker
1 X Manual
Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement of the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances, AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.