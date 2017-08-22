Save your favorite places in Google Maps [How-To]

You can create lists of your favorite places in Google Maps in a few easy steps

Love to discover new places in your town? Maybe you’ve heard your friends talk about a hip new restaurant and you want to try it out in the near future. Make sure you don’t forget to by employing the help of Google Maps.

The app allows you to make lists of places including “Favorites”, “Starred Places” and “Want to Go” – which are default in the app – but you can also create custom ones, as well.

Once you’ve create a list, you can make it public or private or you can share it with your friends via a link.

Here’s how to take advantage of the feature:

Save a place

Open Google Maps on your Android device Search for a place using the search bar above Tap the name of the place Tap the “Save” button (it sits in-between the “Call” button and the “Share” button Choose an existing list or tap “+New List”

Check your lists

Open Google Maps on your Android device Tap Settings (in the upper left corner) Tap “Your places” Tap “Saved” Browse your lists

From this panel you can also do things like sharing a list with your friends via a link, edit a list (and delete items) or hide it on your map.

To edit the Sharing options of a place you will need to tap on the place in question.