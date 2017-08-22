The Bluboo S2 could launch with an under the screen fingerprint reader (Sponsored)

We’ve been telling you for a while now about the new breed of Bluboo devices. The cell phone manufacturer is pushing the engineering limits on what smartphones can look like. While some see it following in the footsteps of Samsung, it’s actually breaking more ground than people might realize.

Bluboo released the S1 earlier this year and is currently going through the presale process with the S8. Both of these devices feature extremely high screen to body ratios, but Bluboo isn’t stopping there. The brand new Bluboo S2 will have a 6.1-inch, 2:1 display that will span 91.6% of the front of the phone. That will be one of, if not the, highest on the market. In addition to pushing the tech on how the display, it’s also including four cameras.

The front of the phone will have a 13 + 8MP dual camera setup, while the rear will feature a 16 + 8MP setup. We’ve seen plenty of phones come out with dual cameras on the rear of the phone, but I can’t remember many with two on the front of the device except for some phones designed for Augmented Reality and the Amazon Fire Phone.

But, the real headlining feature might be the fingerprint scanner. We’ve been treated to leaks and rumors for about a year now of Samsung and Apple trying to implement an under the display fingerprint scanner, but it looks like both of failed. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 both lack this feature.

Could Bluboo beat them to the punch? As of right now, Bluboo is saying yes. In the pictures it has provided, you can see a spot for an optical fingerprint identification scanner. We have no idea how Bluboo will implement it yet or how well it will work, but we’re definitely excited.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement of the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances, AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.