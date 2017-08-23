Forget about massive cell phone bills with FreedomPop’s $49 Annual Plan

If you want to put some distance between you and expensive carrier plans, maybe you’d like to hear about Mobile Virtual Network Operator’s (MNVO), FreedomPop latest offer.

The company just introduced a new Annual Plan with a very affordable price tag attached to it. The plan will set you back with just $49 (about $4/month) and includes 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts and 1GB of data per month on Sprint or AT&T’s network.

As for more demanding users, they have the option of choosing one of FreedomPop’s bi-annual plans. The first one costs $78 ($13/month) every six months and offers unlimited calls, texts and 2GB of data, while the second is a bit more expensive at $114 ($19/month) every six months with unlimited calls, texts and 5GB of data.

Founded in 2012, FreedomPop also offers a selection of refurbished Android phones which are available with the MNVO’s free mobile service, as well as a 90-day warranty.

While FreedomPop originally focused on delivering affordable cell service to US customers, it has since expanded to UK and Spain. Back in March, the company introduced its own-branded smartphone the FreedomPop V7 with a 5-inch display, Snapdragon 210 and 1GB of RAM in the UK and Spain. The handset has yet to land in the US.