Give your phone a Fish Eye, Macro & Wide Angle Lens for $9.99

Smartphones cameras continue to get better with each generation. What was 3.2-megapixels just a few years ago is now pushing 20-megapixels and higher; some models use two lenses on the back. But, what do you do if you don’t have a cutting edge handset? Or, what if you just want to improve the camera experience without buying a new phone? Apps can only do so much. Hardware, on the other hand, can make bigger differences.

Our Deal of the Day is a 3-in-1 kit of lenses that will up you camera game. Priced at a mere $9.99, you’ll be able to capture fish eye, macro, and wide angle shots. The universal lenses attach to pretty much any device you’ll find on the market.

Features

Capture up to 180° of any scene w/ the fish eye lens

Snap clear photos of miniature objects w/ the macro lens

Shoot expansive scenery w/ the wide angle lens (0.67x)

Easily attach the lenses to your smartphone camera lens

Where to Buy

You can head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and pick up one of these kits for only $9.99. Normally priced at $20, you can save half on the bundle just because you’re awesome.

