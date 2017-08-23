Hiya Business Profiles are available on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Caller ID and call block specialist, Hiya just announced it has partnered up with Samsung once again in order to bring its Business Profiles on board the newly unveiled Galaxy Note 8 phablet.

Previously available in 28 countries for users of the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, all A-series, and J-series, the Hiya Business Profiles are now available in Samsung Places – a reinvention of the dialer – on the Galaxy Note 8.

Hiya Business Profiles provides an alternative way of finding and contacting business without having to exit the phone dialer. A tab called Places is now available when you open the phone app and from there, users can quickly find and call local business including Restaurants, Shops, Travel Agencies, Public Offices and more.

Granted, you can easily find and call local businesses from within the Google Maps app which comes pre-installed on most Samsung devices, but we guess many users would find it more convenient not having to leave the phone app when searching for a particular location.

Hiya also announced today the Hiya-powered Smart Call service by Samsung now comes integrated on the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, A-series and J-series in 35 countries.

The service taps into Hiya Caller Profile’s proprietary database which includes over 1.5 billion unique numbers, as well as more than 3.5 billion calls and texts monthly in order to highlight spam callers.