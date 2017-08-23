Samsung is working on a Bixby-powered smart speaker

It wasn’t just the Galaxy Note 8 that was on show today at Samsung’s Unpacked event, Samsung’s president DJ Koh also confirmed the company is working on a Bixby powered speaker.

We’ve heard rumors of this before that were quickly dismissed given Bixby wasn’t even in a fit state to be on a smartphone let alone rival something like the Amazon Echo. However, Bixby has launched globally and it has been confirmed at the Unpacked event that Samsung are in fact working on a smart speaker powered by the personal assistant.

CNBC reports the device is under active development, with DJ Koh stating, “Maybe soon we will announce it. I am already working on it.”

Samsung will look to try and claim some of the market that is already dominated by the likes of Google Home and the Amazon Echo. The speaker is said to work with all Samsung products, including TV’s, Tizen-based products, and probably its refrigerators too.

Would you purchase a Bixby powered smart speaker over an Amazon Echo or Google Home? Let us know in the comments below.