Ultra Mobile unveils new data plans starting at $19/month

Following FreedomPop’s announcement of its new and super affordable annual plan, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MNVO) Ultra Mobile also had some news to share this week.

The company, which relies on T-Mobile’s network to provide service to its customers – revealed a new lineup of data plans for budget customers.

Ultra Mobile’s base plan is now available for $19/month and includes 100MB of 4GB LTE data, as well as talk and text. Next in line we have two $29 and $39 plans which offer 4GB and 6GB of data respectively. The MNVO also offers an unlimited plan which is available for $49/month.

Note that some perks for customers willing to purchase 3 months of service in advance are available. Those jumping on board with the entry level plan will get access to unlimited data at 3G speeds after the allotted 100MB has been utilized.

Customers securing 3 months of service for the 4GB and 6GB of data which get their data allotment doubled, meaning Ultra Mobile will offer 8GB or 12GB of 4G LTE data instead. Last but not least, Unlimited subscribers will get a free fourth month when they buy three months.

It’s also important to note that Ultra Mobile’s new plans also include unlimited voice service to more than 60 regions across the world, as well as unlimited worldwide text. This is certainly an added bonus, especially since most carriers charge extra for the inclusion of international services.