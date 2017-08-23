When and Where to Buy: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Pricing, release dates, and promotions for all of the various versions of the big-screen device from Samsung.

By
AndroidGuys
-

At an event in New York City, Samsung took to the stage to announce its big screen flagship experience in the form of the Galaxy Note 8. As has been the case with each iteration, it represents an improvement on the standard Galaxy S model in both hardware and software. If you’re looking for the best of the best (and the biggest) from Samsung, this is the one you’ll want.

The Galaxy Note 8 measures in at 6.3-inches and is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, you’ll find storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB with microSD expansion card slots.

Keeping pace with its Galaxy S, a key feature of the phone lies within the Infinity Display as it gives users a massive screen that wraps the edges and doesn’t have large bezels or hardware buttons. Of course, the Note line isn’t what it is without the S Pen, which also gets improved for 2017.

Let’s take a look at the various ways you can order or purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Verizon

Verizon will offer the Galaxy Note 8 for $960 outright, or for $40 a month over a period of 24 months.

Shop

AT&T

Starting August 24, AT&T customers can visit att.com/galaxynote8 or an AT&T store to preorder the Galaxy Note 8. The phone will be available for purchase online and in stores on Sept. 15 for $31.67 for 30 months on an AT&T Next installment plan.
For a limited time, customers who purchase a Galaxy Note 8 from AT&T can take advantage of the following offers:
  • Receive $500 off a Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy Note 8 and add DIRECTV
  • Buy one Galaxy Note 8, get one FREE when you purchase on AT&T Next and add DIRECTV
  • Get a Samsung Gear S2 for 99-cents or the Gear S3 for $49.99 on a 2-year agreement when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on AT&T Next
  • AND trade in your eligible smartphone for up to $200 in credits.

In addition, customers who purchase the new Galaxy Note 8 before Sept. 24 can choose from a free 128GB Memory Card and Fast Wireless Charger, or a free Gear 360 Camera from Samsung.com.

Shop

T-Mobile

The Galaxy Note8 will be available online and at participating T-Mobile stores across the country on September 15 in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray for $210 down and $30 a month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan, or $0 down and $39 on JUMP! on Demand (FRP: $930).

Anyone can go to http://t-mobile.com/samsung-galaxy-note8 at 9:01 p.m. PT on 8/23 to pre-order the Galaxy Note8. If you purchase on or before September 24, you’ll get a FREE Samsung Gear 360 Camera (worth $229).

Sprint

  • Customers switching to Sprint get 50 percent off the lease price and pay just $20.00 per month with $0 down with 18 Sprint Flex payments1.
  • Galaxy Forever allows upgrades any time to the latest Galaxy after just 12 Sprint Flex payments, exclusively from Sprint.
  • Customers who get Galaxy Note8 through Sept. 24 will receive their choice of a free Galaxy Foundation kit with a Samsung 128GB EVO+ memory card and Fast Wireless Charging Convertible ($189.98 value) or a free Samsung Gear 360 camera ($229.99 value).

Preorder begins Augsut 25 at www.sprint.com/note8 with devices shipping as soon as Sept. 5. Starting on Friday, Aug. 25, customers who switch to Sprint get Unlimited data, talk and text, HD video and 10GB of mobile hotspot for just $22.50 per month per line for 4 lines with the 5th line for free.

Shop

US Cellular

U.S. Cellular will start its presale for the Samsung Galaxy Note8 on August 24 both online and in stores. The carrier will have the device in black and orchid gray, and customers who switch to U.S. Cellular and preorder it can receive a $300 promotional card.

In addition, customers who purchase the Note8 between Aug. 24 and Sep. 24 are eligible to receive a free 128GB MicroSD card and Fast Charge wireless charger or the new Samsung Gear 360.

Shop

Samsung

If buying directly from the manufacturer is your kind of thing, you can buy the unlocked Galaxy Note 8 directly from Samsung. Former Galaxy Note7 owners are eligible for a special offer on Samsung.com where they will receive an instant trade-in value of up to $425 when they upgrade their current phone for a Galaxy Note8.

In addition, customers who purchase the new Galaxy Note 8 before Sept. 24 can choose from a free 128GB Memory Card and Fast Wireless Charger, or a free Gear 360 Camera from Samsung.com.

Shop

Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be offered at Best Buy in a variety of iterations. Consumers can order an unlocked model as well as versions through Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

  • Verizon: starting at $32.75/mo. for 24 months
  • AT&T: starting at $28.33/mo. for 30 months
  • Sprint: starting at $33.33/mo. for 24 months

Preorders start on August 24 with a number of promotions.

  • Option 1: Free Samsung 128GB memory card and wireless charger
  • Option 2: Free Samsung Gear 360 camera
Shop

