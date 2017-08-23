When and Where to Buy: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

At an event in New York City, Samsung took to the stage to announce its big screen flagship experience in the form of the Galaxy Note 8. As has been the case with each iteration, it represents an improvement on the standard Galaxy S model in both hardware and software. If you’re looking for the best of the best (and the biggest) from Samsung, this is the one you’ll want.

The Galaxy Note 8 measures in at 6.3-inches and is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, you’ll find storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB with microSD expansion card slots.

Keeping pace with its Galaxy S, a key feature of the phone lies within the Infinity Display as it gives users a massive screen that wraps the edges and doesn’t have large bezels or hardware buttons. Of course, the Note line isn’t what it is without the S Pen, which also gets improved for 2017.

Let’s take a look at the various ways you can order or purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.