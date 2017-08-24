Check out the official accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 8 yesterday and a bunch of accessories for the new phablet were also revealed alongside it.

Being made mostly out of glass, the Galaxy Note 8 is a pretty fragile device, one which should probably be used with a protective cover or case. Samsung is providing this option to Galaxy Note 8 customers, as well as throwing in some additional accessories. Check them out below:

Galaxy Note 8 Protective Cover

Price: $19.99

The Protective Cover it’s a straightforward clear protective case that’s only 1mm thick. It costs $19.99 and the best part is that it allows the phone’s sleek paint job to be visible. On the negative side of things, it might get overly greasy with prolonged use.

S-View Flip Cover

Price: $59.99

For those who plan to use the Galaxy Note 8 primary as a media consumption device, the S-View Flip Cover is a must-have accessory. It’s a bit more expensive coming with a price tag of $59.99, but it will allow you to watch all the Netflix series you want comfortably.

The Cover comes with an interface of its own to enables users to check notifications or take calls without flipping open the cover.

Rugged Protective Cover

Price: $39.99

If the S-View Flip Cover is too expensive for you, the Rugged Protective Cover is also an option. It allows you to prop your device in landscape mode so you can watch videos but also provides grade A protection from drops and bumps (it’s MIL-STD-810G-516 compliant). Sounds like a pretty good deal.

Alcantara Cover

Price: $49.99

Made of suede-like Alcantara material, this Cover promises to provide protection against scratches and stains. If you prefer soft to hard and have an extra $50 to shed then Alcantara Cover is for you.

LED Wallet Cover

Price: $59.99

This cool case makes use of LEDs to display time/date, as well as show notifications and other alerts. It’s a pretty awesome concept, unfortunately, the LED Wallet Cover is a bit expensive.

Keyboard Cover

Price: ???

Want to feel like a BlackBerry user? The Keyboard Cover allows Galaxy Note 8 users to add a QWERTY keyboard at the bottom of the display. Owners simply have to snap it on the front of their phone to start typing.

2Piece Cover

Price: ???

An atypical but fun cover which provides protection for the corners of your phone. It’s made out of matte plastic and can be easily attached thanks to the micro suction pads.

Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible

Price: $89.99

Another pretty expensive Galaxy Note 8 accessory, the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible acts as both a wireless charger and stand for propping the Note 8. Worth buying? You tell us.

Fast Charging Portable Battery Pack

Price: $59.99

Boasting a smallish 3,300 mAh battery, your Galaxy Note 8 might need the helping hand of a portable battery pack. Samsung conscientiously offers buyers one that packs an additional 5,100 mAh. It also features 15W Fast Charging and USB Type-C connector.