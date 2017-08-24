Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL tipped to launch on October 5 with Snapdragon 836 onboard

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch behind us, what are Android fans left to look forward to? Well the LG V30 is expected to land soon on August 31 and Google’s next-gen Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL aren’t too far either.

Speaking of which, last year Google pulled the wraps off the Pixel in October, so the speculation was the Pixel 2 will be unveiled during the same month. Now it appears the theory was correct.

According to reliable leakster @evleaks Google will introduce the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL during an event scheduled for October 5. We’re also told the new phones will arrive with a Snapdragon 836 onboard – which is a revised version of the Snapdragon 835. It’s not the first time this detail pops-up, so we guess it’s really happening.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

If you’ve been following the news you probably know that the Pixel 2 will be manufactured by HTC and will arrive with a 5-inch display. As for the larger Pixel 2 XL, it will be made by LG this year and will boast a 6-inch screen.

Unlike last year, the two Pixels are expected to be pretty different when it comes to looks. The Pixel XL 2 will allegedly get the modern design with really slim bezels all around, while the small Pixel 2 will offer a more standard feel with prominent bezels.

Recently an FCC listing confirmed yet another piece of information – the HTC-made Pixel 2 will feature a pressure-sensitive display dubbed “Active Edge” in the vein of the Edge Sense that can be found on the HTC U11.

We previously heard that only the Pixel 2 XL will be the one t take advantage of the squeezable display, but by the looks of it, it’s the smaller Pixel 2 that’s going to inherit the feature from the U11 – HTC’s most recent flagship.