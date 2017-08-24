XtremePro 4K Ultra HD Action Cam with Mounts, just $69.99 (Deal of the Day)

Have you ever considered picking up a 4K camera to take with you on kayak trips, hikes, bike rides, and other activities? If you’re not careful, you could spend hundreds of dollars before you know it.

Our Deal of the Day is the XtremePro 4K Ultra HD Action Cam, an affordable alternative to the likes of GoPro. Priced only $69.99, the camera comes with a number of mounts, a waterproof case, and other accessories.

Designed to go anywhere you will, the camera can be attached to your car, your bike, your helmet – anywhere you’re going extreme. Whether it’s high definition, 4K video, or 12-megapixel pictures, the XtremePro offers it all up.

Features

4K recording ability & 12 MP still photo resolution gives you crystal clear imaging

Built-in WiFi & companion app allow for screen mirroring on your smartphone

Waterproof casing is rated for up to 98 feet deep

Wireless wrist remote lets you remotely take pictures from up to 33 feet away

Variety of mounts & accessories let you mount the camera virtually anywhere

Purchase the XtremePro 4K Ultra HD Action Cam for only $69.99 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced around $150, we're discounting it by some 53% for a limited time.

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

Not looking to spend any money today?