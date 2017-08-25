Banggood has two amazing phones for under $175 (Promoted Deals)

If you’re in the market for a new device but don’t want to shell out an arm and a leg, listen up. We all know pretty much every phone released these days is amazing but sometimes we don’t want to pay several hundred dollars to grab one. Whether we’re buying one for a teen or parent for their first device or even if you’d rather just be a bit thrifty for your personal device, it’s never a bad idea to shop around for a good deal.

One of the ways you can get a great deal is buying a flagship from last year. Most phones perform well for years and years so you’re only missing out on cutting edge features and a lot of people don’t really care about those. Another way to save some cash is to buy from a lesser known company like UMIDIGI. They make great phones like everyone else but slash prices to entice buyers. Here are two amazing deals on Banggood right now.

Leeco Le Pro3 – Normal Price: $199.99 – Sale price: $171.99 with coupon code: 8BGESLP32

Display : 5.5″ 1080p

: 5.5″ 1080p Processor : Snapdragon 820, quad-core clocked at 2.15GHZ

: Snapdragon 820, quad-core clocked at 2.15GHZ Memory : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 32GB

: 32GB Camera : 16MP main camera, 8MP front-facing

: 16MP main camera, 8MP front-facing Battery : 4070mAh

: 4070mAh Purchase link: Banggood

UMIDIGI Crystal – Normal price: $179.99 – Promotional price: $139.18

Display : 5.5″ 1080p

: 5.5″ 1080p Processor : Mediatek Helio P10

: Mediatek Helio P10 Memory : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB

: 64GB Camera : 13 + 5MP dual main camera, 5MP front-facing

: 13 + 5MP dual main camera, 5MP front-facing Battery : 3000mAh

: 3000mAh Purchase link: Banggood

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances, AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.