Banggood has two amazing phones for under $175 (Promoted Deals)

If you’re in the market for a new device but don’t want to shell out an arm and a leg, listen up. We all know pretty much every phone released these days is amazing but sometimes we don’t want to pay several hundred dollars to grab one. Whether we’re buying one for a teen or parent for their first device or even if you’d rather just be a bit thrifty for your personal device, it’s never a bad idea to shop around for a good deal.
One of the ways you can get a great deal is buying a flagship from last year. Most phones perform well for years and years so you’re only missing out on cutting edge features and a lot of people don’t really care about those. Another way to save some cash is to buy from a lesser known company like UMIDIGI. They make great phones like everyone else but slash prices to entice buyers. Here are two amazing deals on Banggood right now.
Leeco Le Pro3 – Normal Price: $199.99 – Sale price: $171.99 with coupon code: 8BGESLP32
- Display: 5.5″ 1080p
- Processor: Snapdragon 820, quad-core clocked at 2.15GHZ
- Memory: 4GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Camera: 16MP main camera, 8MP front-facing
- Battery: 4070mAh
- Purchase link: Banggood
UMIDIGI Crystal – Normal price: $179.99 – Promotional price: $139.18
- Display: 5.5″ 1080p
- Processor: Mediatek Helio P10
- Memory: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Camera: 13 + 5MP dual main camera, 5MP front-facing
- Battery: 3000mAh
- Purchase link: Banggood