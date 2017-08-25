BlackBerry tipped to start licensing its own version of Android dubbed “BlackBerry Secure”

BlackBerry has an extensive legacy of integrating security and privacy into its smartphones. As the complexity of mobile devices has increased, BlackBerry has continued to focus on providing the best security solutions for its (mostly) business customers. Case in point, all the company’s Android products come with the DTEK security suite on board.

And according to a new report coming out of The Economic Times, the company wants to make other Android devices more secure too. Apparently, the enterprise solutions provider is in talks with Android OEMs to license its own version of Android which is called “BlackBerry Secure”.

The new operating system integrates all the security features you’d normally find on a BlackBerry handset and we’re told we should expect BlackBerry to announce new partner deals real soon.

It’s unclear at the moment, whether the licensing deals will target only the special security apps or whether BlackBerry will directly provide Secure updates to all devices running the said operating system.

Anyway, in India BlackBerry has already inked a deal for BlackBerry Secure with Optiemus, the company behind the limited edition all-black BlackBerry KEYone (which by the way will be available in the US via AT&T). Like TCL and BB Merah Putih, Optiemus is licensing the BlackBerry brand to sell phones.

On top of smartphones, BlackBerry is also targeting the Internet of Things with the new BlackBerry Secure operating system.