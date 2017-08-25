Samsung Galaxy S9 will get a dual-camera like the Note 8

Now the Note 8 has been officially released to the world, attention inevitably turns to what Samsung has in store next, that being the Galaxy S9.

One of the standout features of the Note 8 was the dual-camera setup that allowed for selective focus and enhanced picture quality depth-of-field. According to KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo who is usually known for his analysis and accurate predictions of Apple’s movements, Samsung is intending on integrating the same camera found in the Note 8 in the Galaxy S9.

KGI didn’t elaborate with any technical specifications of the camera but it will more than likely be very similar to that found in the Note 8, if not better.

The Galaxy Note 8 uses two 12-Megapixel sensors for the camera and offers optical stabilization on both lenses. The second sensor acts as a telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom so it will be interesting to see if Samsung retains this setup or if it opts for using the second lens as a telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S9 will also see the fingerprint sensor retained on the rear of the device while the company perfects the technology for embedding the sensor under the display.

In addition to the report on the Galaxy S9, KGI also says that it expects Note 8 shipments to fall somewhere in between 12 and 14 million throughout 2017.