Gear Up: Taotronics wants to replace all of your audio needs

In case you haven’t noticed, those of us here at AndroidGuys love audio accessories. Whether it’s headphones, speakers, or a complete sound system, we love testing out new products to determine whether they’re worthy to grace your home.

TaoTronics is one of those companies which has a decent following, but is still looking to make a stamp on the market. The company was gracious enough to send us a new Bluetooth speaker and a set of Bluetooth headphones, with the purpose of providing you with an honest review.

TaoTronics Super Loud Bluetooth Speaker

Jumping right into the review here, we’re going to take a look at the TaoTronics “Super Loud” Bluetooth speaker. When you first take a look at this thing, you might be reminded of the JBL Flip series, minus the ridiculous pricing.

This speaker provides 360-degree sound, making sure to cover every inch of your room, and then some. At a recent party, I fired this up and threw on some Spotify and actually had to turn it down because folks in the living room couldn’t hear anything, while the speaker was across the house.

As for controls, you’ll find the power button, pairing button, and volume rocker on the “rear” of the speaker. However, if you want to crank up the tunes without finagling with buttons, there’s an awesome rotating dial on the top which goes all the way to 11.

Also found on the rear of this speaker is the microUSB charging port, along with the 3.5mm headphone jack. These are hidden by a rubber flap that quickly snaps back into place when you’re done charging it up.

Speaking of charging, TaoTronics included a 5,200mAh battery in this speaker, which has been rated for about 15 hours of usage. While I didn’t use the speaker for 15 consecutive hours, I was able to go about 16 hours before the speaker gave me the heads up that it needed some juice.

This speaker is so awesome, that I’ve recently set it up to connect to my Amazon Echo Dot, so that I can get some punch when I want to ask Alexa to pump some tunes from my Spotify.

If you’re interested in snagging one of these for yourself, you can hit the button below and grab one for just $49.99 with free Prime shipping. So what’re you waiting for? Go get one and get the music rolling!

Buy the TaoTronics Super Loud B/T Speaker!

Taotronics TT-BH07 Bluetooth Headphones

I have something to admit — I’m addicted to headphones. Not just Bluetooth headphones or over-the-ear ones, but all of them. I’m by no means an audiophile, but I do love a good set of headphones regardless.

That brings us to the TaoTronics TT-BH07 Bluetooth headphones. These bad boys feature an impressive “spec sheet” which includes Bluetooth 4.1, aptX capabilities, and IPX5 splash resistance. But there are some more perks with this set of Bluetooth headphones.

First and foremost, ever since I picked up a pair of the BeatsX Bluetooth headphones, I’ve become enamored with headphones that include magnets in the earbuds. TaoTronics doesn’t disappoint and has included this feature with the TT-BH07 headphones. This magnet is also pretty strong (relatively), making it easy for the earbuds to find one another, and difficult for them to come apart while they are stashed away in your bag.

Another important feature for me is battery life. Quite frequently I’m found traveling and don’t want to be left in my travels with a set of dead headphones. The TT-BH07 headphones are rated for 5 hours of continuous playback, but an incredible 175 hours of standby time.

As for real-life usage, I was able to squeeze a bit more battery out of these, coming in around 5.5 hours. That’s plenty for me, as my travels never last longer than that before I can get to a charger. (Or you could get this awesome Mophie Power Capsule for your headphones and never have to worry about it!)

Sound quality on the TT-BH07 was rather impressive, providing a sound that was very similar to my BeatsX, and sometimes sounding better in the bass department. As for how they stand up to the likes of Anker’s SoundBuds lineup, I would say that these are neck-and-neck and are practically interchangeable for reliability and sound quality.

Plus, the TT-BH07 feature an in-line mic, which also features a charging/pairing LED indicator, volume controls, and your charging port. This has saved me on more than one occasion, making me feel even more enamored with the TT-BH07.

Oh, and if you’re worried about these not fitting your big ears, don’t worry as TaoTronics has included three different sets of ear-tips and ear hooks. This will make sure that you get the perfect fit, no matter the size of your ears.

Now for the price. With all of these features, you would these are priced around the $150 price point of the BeatsX. Nope. You can hit the button below and snag a pair of your own for just $25.99, which is a ridiculous price.

Buy the TaoTronics TT-BH07 Headphones!

Conclusion

TaoTronics may not be a household name like Anker or Beats, but the company is definitely working in the right direction. By no means are these the only two products offered by TaoTronics, as they offer other smartphone accessories to fit your needs.

Let us know what you think about these audio products and if you’ll be picking them up for yourself!