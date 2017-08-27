The long-awaited Essential Phone is finally shipping

For those patiently waiting for the Essential Phone, your wait is finally over. It may be almost 90 days overdue but the Essential Phone is now starting to ship.

The device has hit a few bumps along the way but that can be expected for any new company releasing its first device. Andy Ruben, the creator of Android and the Essential company, has been vocal on Twitter communicating the various hurdles. The main one cited was certification from the wireless carriers.

That seems to be a thing of the past now as following ramping up production of the device, it seems those who ordered the Essential phone are getting their tracking information emailed over.

Alright so it has the Note 8 to contend with, but arguably those who have waited this patiently for the device clearly want it over the Samsung rival.

