Get a Blackview BV8000 Rugged Smartphone for only $230! (Promoted Deal)

Rugged smartphones aren’t all that common these days. Sure, there are phones with IP67 and 68 certifications, but by and large, most phones still require a bulky case to ensure that they’re protected from drops, spills and other nefarious, potentially phone-ending catastrophes. Blackview, however, has a phone that can withstand it all – the BV8000.

With IP68 certification and a rugged, impact-resistant frame – advertised to survive any drop from a reasonable distance – the BV8000 is an ideal phone for those of us that aren’t the most gentle of users. Its specs are nothing to scoff at, either: 6+64GB RAM/ROM (expandable), 5″ 1080p Gorilla Glass 3 display, a 4000mAh battery, and 16/8MP front/back cameras makes this thing a bit of a beast. The MTK6757CD processor is a bit of an unknown, but it’s rated at 2.3GHz, which is no slouch.

Normally retailing for $278, you can get it for $233 with coupon code BLV0007, good until August 31st.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.