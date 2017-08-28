Google Play Indie Games Festival finalists announced

Google has chosen the final 20 indie developers who submitted their work to the Google Play Indie Games Festival.

Not only that, but Google took the opportunity to open the invitations to register to attend the event.

So how did we choose the 20 finalists? We powered up our phones, put our game-faces on, and looked for games that not only met the festival requirements, but also stood out with their overall design, fun, and quality. These are the 20 finalists who will be joining us at the festival to demo their games.

By attending the event, you’ll be able to meet the developers and also play the games before the final 10 are selected. These final 10 will then move to the next round where the developer will present a short pitch in a bid to be one of three overall festival winners.

The winners will be chosen by this year’s panel of judges representing a diverse lineup of gaming expertise.

Alex the Gamerette, YouTube Creator

Lina Chen, Co-founder & CEO of Nix Hydra

Emily Greer, CEO of Kongregate

Jamil Moledina, Games Strategic Lead, Google

Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer for GamesBeat

Sarah Thomson, BD Lead, Indie Games, Google Play

To attend and learn more about the event, register now for free at g.co/play/sfindiegamesfest2017. To see who made it through to the final, check out the official blog post.