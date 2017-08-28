How to skip YouTube ads automatically in Android without root

Youtube is currently the most popular platform for watching and sharing all kinds of videos and there is absolutely no doubt about that. But as we all know, every good thing has a flip side, and for YouTube, it is the annoying auto play ads.

While it is true that YouTube is free to use and ads are one of the ways by which they make a large amount of money, it is still irritating to wait for 5 or 15 seconds to skip an ad to watch something you really want to. The case is worse if you use hands-free controls like Google Assistant or Amazon Echo, to play YouTube videos because now you cannot skip the ads and have to wait 30 seconds or a minute before it ends.

This not only consumes your precious limited data but also your invaluable time which you are about to spend watching a cat riding a skateboard. What if there is a way to have your phone automatically and instantly skips the ads for you every single time and you never have to worry about clicking the skip ad button.

Fortunately, there is, and the good thing is that you do not need a rooted phone or a Xposed module for it to work. It is just a simple Android app called Cygery AdSkip for YouTube available exclusively over at XDA labs. Here is how you can download the app and enable it to automatically skip your YouTube ads, forever.

Step 1: For this trick to work, you have to first install the XDA Labs APK on your phone. You can download the latest version from here.

If this is the first time you are installing an APK file on your phone, then you have to allow installation from unknown sources.

To do this, head over to Settings->Security->Unknown sources and tap on it to enable it.

Step 2: Once you have installed the XDA labs app, open the app and sign in using your account. This is necessary to download the apps.

Step 3: Now click on the search icon at the top and then search for ‘Cygery’, you will get the result of the Cygery AdSkip for YouTube app, click on it to open and then download the app.

Step 5: Once the Cygery AdSkip for YouTube app is downloaded, install and open the app.

Step 6: Now the app will ask you to provide the accessibility permission. This is to detect when the skip ad button appears on your screen. Just click ok and then enable the permission in the next screen.

Step 7: Now go back to the app and then enable it. You can also choose to mute the audio of the ad while it is playing, however, this might slow down the processing of the app.

Step 8: That’s it. Starting from now, Cygery AdSkip for YouTube will automatically and instantly skip your ads as soon as the skip ad button appears. You never have to worry about the ads anymore as you will not even be hearing the sound of them playing.