Huawei launches new, affordable tables via Amazon and Newegg

Tablets aren’t what they used to be, but if you’d still like to purchase one for media consumption purposes or what not, Huawei has a few new models available through Amazon and Newegg.

If you’re looking for smaller tablets, then you can choose between the Huawei MediaPad T3 8-inch or the MediaPad M3 Lite 8-inch.

The first one arrives offers 1280 x 800 resolution and includes a quad-core Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood. It’s also equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, as well as a 5MP/2MP camera combo. Powered by a 4,300 mAh battery and running Android 7.0 Nougat, the MediaPad T3 8-inch is available in Space Gray for $139.

Get it from Amazon

Get it from Newegg

As for the other 8-incher, the MediaPad M3 Lite offers 1920 x 1200 resolution, a Snapdragon 435 processor and 3GB of RAM + 16GB of storage. The tablet – which has been developed in collaboration with Harman Kardon in order to offer great audio – features two cameras both of 8-megapixel variety and a 4,800 mAh battery. It also runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is available in White for $199.

Get it from Amazon

Get it from Newegg

In case you prefer more spacious tablets, the MediaPad T3 10-inch and MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inch might be just what you need.

The larger models feature pretty much the same specifications as the 8-inch version, except for the batteries. The MediaPad T3 10-inch relies on 4,800 mAh one and is available in Space Gray for $159.

Get it from Amazon

Get it from Newegg

The MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inch bundles a 6,600 mAh one which ensures you can get up to 10 hours of video playback.

Get it from Amazon

Get it from Newegg