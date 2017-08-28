Keep your OnePlus 5 protected with the new Bump in the Night bundle promo

Ordered yourself a shiny new OnePlus 5? It would be a good idea to get some protection along with it, to make sure you don’t accidentally damage your device.

To help you keep your device protected, OnePlus is now offering a new Bump in the Night bundle which includes a Protective Case + Karbon Bumper Case.

Pairing the Sandstone case with the bumper will cost you $44.91, while the other three options + bumper are available for $49.41.

Stay safe with the Bump in the Night Bundle. https://t.co/RmiR7Ll2Mg pic.twitter.com/B9mUb7wQhr — OnePlus (@oneplus) August 27, 2017

You can get the case in Karbon, Rosewood, Ebony Wood or Sandstone. The wood cases are particularly striking, so if you crave one you can go ahead and order one. The bundle is available for all markets where OnePlus is selling its products except for India and China.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus is also offering another bundle called OnePlus 5 Groove Safety Kids Bundle which includes the same choice for a Protective Case + OnePlus 5 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector + OnePlus Bullets earphones starting at $53.86.

These bundles are available for a limited time, so if you want to take advantage of them you best act fast.

We should also remind you that OnePlus back to school bundles are still available. The Chinese company has partnered up with popular drone maker DJI to offer a bunch of bundles including one that includes a OnePlus Travel Backpack and a DJI Spark drone.

There are many to choose from and you can check them out right here.