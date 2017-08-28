LG V30’s advanced audio features set to bring delight to ears everywhere

With only a few days to go before the official unveil, LG sent out another press release this time detailing the audio capabilities of the upcoming V30 flagship.

LG says to expect “next-generation audio functions unseen in a smartphone before.” Building upon the V20’s legacy, the V30 will come boasting an upgraded Hi-Fi Quad DAC (aka digital to analog converter). The Korean tech giant has teamed up with California company ESS Technology to deliver the Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC feature which adds new options such as digital filters and sound presets. The goal here is to offer a more customizable audio experience and clear audio even with normal headphones.

The new Hi-Fi Quad DAC controls left and right audio streams separately, while also adjusting the balance as to make listeners feel like they’re standing in the center of a center hall.

High-resolution audio streaming has also been enabled on the V30 thanks to an additional partnership with MQA Ltd. Audiophiles will be given easier access to high-res audio without using a large amount of data to get high-quality music on the V30.

What’s more, the upcoming handset should also excel at recording, since the audio receiver also doubles as a microphone. LG mentions in the press release that the device is capable of recording a wider dynamic range of sounds without distortion.

LG is also continuing its partnership with B&O Play (a company under the Bang & Olufsen banner) on the V30, so you can expect a fine-tuned sound experience. And like its predecessor, the V30 will ship out with a premium pair of B&O Play earphones as part of the bundle.

Don’t forget to tune in on August 31 to see the LG V30 make a live debut.