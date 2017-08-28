Pay as little as you want for $1500 in coding and development tools (Deal of the Day)

A Price You Pick Gets You 156 Hours of Premium Coding Instruction, From Python to Ruby & Everything In Between

Have you ever wanted to learn how to code in Java? What about Ruby, Scala, or Python? Heck, what about getting started on your own mobile app? Suffice it to say, it can be quite a daunting thing, getting started with development and coding. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to learn how, or to get better at it.

About

Today’s Deal of the Day is a bundle of coding and development courses which can get you pointed in the right direction, regardless of where you’re headed. Starting with JavaScript, and working your way up, there are no less than 10 different courses. Each course, though, is broken down into dozens of lectures, hours of tutorials, and other incredible tools.

All told, the entire kit is worth more than $1,570 if you were to purchase them individually. But, because our store is awesome, and we love to help, you can pick up the entire lot for pretty much any price you want.

Simply pick a price you’d like to pay for the bundle and the entire lot could be yours. If your price beats the average going rate, you unlock all 10 courses. Come in under, though, and that’s fine; you’ll still get some great resources. Should you beat the overall leader, you’re also entered into an incredible drawing, too.

As of the time we published this deal, the average price for the entire bundle was a mere $20.83. That means you can score the full kit and caboodle for the cost of a movie ticket and a drink.

Features

Learn How To Code: Google’s Go Programming Language $249 Value

The Complete Python Course: Beginner to Advanced! $195 Value

Learn By Example: Scala $50 Value

Projects in Programming Languages: Ruby, Python, Java $150 Value

Learn Angular 2 from Beginner to Advanced $195 Value

How to Make a Freaking iPhone App: iOS 10 and Swift 3 $200 Value

The Complete Web Developer Masterclass: Beginner To Advanced $195 Value

Git Complete Mastery & GitHub: 100% Hands-on Git Guide $200 Value

Professional Rails Code Along $40 Value

JavaScript Programming Complete $99 Value

Where to Buy

If you are interested in picking up the Pay What You Want: Learn to Code 2017 Bundle, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today. Home to all sorts of wonderful things, you’ll also find services, inexpensive gadgets, software, and much more.