Unlock Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – Methods

We’ve waited for this ever since last year, when Samsung decided to discontinue the Galaxy Note 7, after the infamous battery issues it had to deal with. During a special event, the manufacturer unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S8, their top notch phablet, which, as you might expect, won’t come for cheap.

Considering this, a lot of buyers will actually get the handset with a two-year contract, which automatically means that, despite the lower price, the phone will have a big minus: it will be carrier locked, without the possibility of using it in any network you want. However, this isn’t a big reason to worry…

You can unlock your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with ease, using various methods. To be more specific, we’re talking about two main categories of unlocking:

Paid unlocking

By far the most common method, it consists in buying an unlock code and inserting it in your phone. Here are the steps you need to follow if you opt for this method:

Find a third-party code provider: a quick search on “unlock Samsung Galaxy Note 8” reveals a few websites able to provide one. However, you need to choose it carefully, since a lot of them are actually scams.

UnlockScope.com and UnlockUnit.com are two of the most trustworthy services of the moment, which you can use for getting a code without any issues.

Place your order: From the dropdown menu, select the make and brand of your phone – Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – then complete the order form with the required details:

IMEI, which you can find it by dialing *#06#.

The name of the network and country on which your phone is currently locked.

A valid email address.

After completing the form, choose your favorite payment option and proceed to payment.

Note: The order can be placed directly from your phone as well, using UnlockScope’s Unlock Samsung app.

Receive the code and insert it

In around one hour, you will receive an email with the code and additional instructions on how to use it.

Insert a SIM from an unsupported network in the phone and power it on.

Wait until it displays the “SIM Network Unlock PIN” message.

Using your keyboard, type the unlock code.

Hit the “Unlock” button.

All done! You have successfully managed to unlock your Samsung Galaxy Note 8!

It is worth mentioning that this paid unlocking process works for most GSM networks, except T-Mobile, since it doesn’t use unlock codes, but the Device Unlock app.

Still, it can be unlocked, following these steps:

Make sure the phone is registered as Unlocked/Eligible in the T-Mobile database, so you can use the app.

Place the order on one of the sites mentioned above and wait for the confirmation email, which confirms that the phone’s status was changed.

Insert a T-Mobile SIM and turn on Wi-Fi.

Open the Device Unlock app, press Continue and then Permanent Unlock. Shortly, your phone will reboot and it will be unlocked.

More details can be found on T-Mobile’s troubleshooting section.

Free unlocking

On the other side, you can also unlock Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for free, using two methods, but there’s no guarantee that any of them will work.

First of all, it’s asking your current provider to give you the unlock code. In order to be eligible for this, your bills need to be paid on time, have an account of at least 3 months and, most important, pay the phone in full.

Since we’re talking about a brand new phone, it’s impossible to meet these conditions, but, in time, you can try doing it, by following these steps:

Call the carrier’s customer support line.

Provide the rep the IMEI number and tell them exactly what you want.

If you’re lucky enough and your request is approved, you will receive the code by email in a few days. Then, follow the steps presented above.

Secondly, you can root the phone and flash a custom firmware. This method requires proper technical knowledge and you need to mess with the code a bit. It’s also risky, so it’s highly recommended to leave it to a professional, if you still want to try it.

These are the methods you can use to SIM unlock your Samsung Galaxy Note 8. If you have any other questions regarding the process, feel free to contact us, using the comments section below.