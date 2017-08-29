Essential Phone orders are ACTUALLY now shipping out

Essential said that devices were being shipped as of August 25th and some people even received shipping numbers but clicking the link returned an error. It seems that the Essential phone is now actually shipping out according to a number of forums.

It does appear that this is only for devices ordered directly through the Essental website. If you did, you should begin to see your tracking references become live.

If you ordered with the 360-degree camera, don’t worry as it seems although this is delayed Essential will be shipping it separately from the phone.

Amazon has a shipping date of Sep 1 and Best Buy is showing Sep 8 so it remains to be seen if these are coming from the same stock pile and those dates are actually accurate.

If you’ve received your tracking reference for a device ordered directly from Essential, is it now showing live? Drop us a comment below.